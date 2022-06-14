PM Modi's 'Mission Mode' To Recruit 10 Lakh People In Next 18 Months: PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half, his office said.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the direction from PM Narendra Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries.

"PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years," the PMO said in a tweet.

The government's decision came amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

(With PTI Inputs)