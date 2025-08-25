PM Modi Degree Row: Delhi HC Quashes CIC Order To Disclose Details

DU had argued that the information of students is held in “fiduciary capacity, the same is exempt from disclosure” under the RTI Act.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi HC Quashes CIC Order To Disclose Details
PM Modi Degree Row Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed a Central Information Commission (CIC) 2016 order.

  • The order had instructed for the disclosure of the details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bachelor’s degree.

  • The plea was filed in 2016 by RTI activist Neeraj.

The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed a Central Information Commission (CIC) 2016 order that had instructed for the disclosure of the details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bachelor’s degree. The court had stayed the order on its very first hearing on the matter on January 17, 2017. 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal - null
Delhi: CM Kejriwal Moves Gujarat HC, Seeks Review Of Its Order On PM Modi's Degree

BY Outlook News Desk

The plea was filed in 2016 by RTI activist Neeraj. The CIC had ordered DU to allow inspection of its register containing details of all students who passed the BA examination in 1978 - the year Modi completed his graduation. 

Justice Sachin Datta gave the judgement, which had been reserved on February 27, after hearing the petition filed by the DU. The order had asked DU to release personal information including their roll numbers, names, fathers’ names and marks — and to provide certified extracts of the relevant pages.

The DU asserted that it cannot reveal the personal information of all students who had appeared in Bachelor of Arts in the Year 1978. DU had argued that the information of students is held in “fiduciary capacity, the same is exempt from disclosure” under the RTI Act. DU had said the CIC order had “far-reaching adverse consequences” for all universities in the country that held degrees of crores of students.

Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had argued that RTI cannot be used to satiate a third party’s curiosity. He had rejected the order asserting that it was “neither merit, nor legality”. 

The counsel of the RTI applicants argued that the RTI law allows disclosure of the prime minister’s educational details because it serves a greater public good. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I Step Away From The Game'

  3. Belinda Clark Elevated To Legend Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

  4. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  5. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi US Open 2025: 13th-seeded Russian Crashes Out In Five-set Thriller

  2. Ben Shelton Vs Ignacio Buse US Open 2025: American Star Cruise Past Peruvian In Straight Sets

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rebeka Masarova US Open 2025: Defending Champion Starts With Convincing Win

  4. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara US Open 2025: Brit Ends Flushing Meadows Drought With Straight-Sets Victory

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien US Open 2025: Serbian Edges Past 19-year-old To Reach Second Round

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Indian Faces Chinese Top Seed In Round Of 64

  2. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  4. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  5. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  3. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  4. Day In Pics: August 24, 2025

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  5. US To Delete H-1B Visa Applications From Today: Know About The Changes And Impact On Indian Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr