PM Modi congratulates French president Macron on his reelection

The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm. 

French President Emmanuel Macron Photo by AP/PTI

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 12:37 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection, and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.

Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday. The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm. 

"Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," Modi tweeted. 

(With PTI inputs)

