Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

PM Hails Indian Relief Teams' Work In Quake-Hit Turkiye, Says India Strengthened Identity As Selfless Country

Home National

PM Hails Indian Relief Teams' Work In Quake-Hit Turkiye, Says India Strengthened Identity As Selfless Country

A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi lauded the Indian assistance and disaster relief teams which were deployed in quake-hit Turkiye PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 7:43 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Indian assistance and disaster relief teams which were deployed in quake-hit Turkiye and said that in the last few years India has strengthened its identity not just as a self-sufficient but selfless country.

A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country. The Indian Army's medical team had also been deployed for providing extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people.

Addressing the personnel who had returned from quake-hit Turkiye, Modi said, "You have done great service to humanity and made India proud." "We consider the world as one family and see it our duty to quickly help any member in crisis," Modi told the relief teams. India has strengthened its identity in last few years as a country of self-sufficiency which is also selfless and helps other countries, he said. He said India is always ready to be the first responder whenever there is a crisis in the world.

Related stories

Large Scale Investments Creating Opportunities For Uttarakhand Youth: PM Modi

Temples Destroyed By Foreign Invaders Were Rebuilt By Shivaji Maharaj, Other Maratha Rulers; PM Modi Taking That Work Forward: Shah

CEPA With UAE Gave Boost To Indian Entrepreneurs, Deepened Bilateral Ties: PM Modi

"We have to strengthen our identity as the world's best relief and rescue team," he added. In a tweet, Modi said their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable. Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian Army's medical team deployed under 'Operation Dost' in Turkiye has touched down in India.

The 99-member self-contained team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, attending to nearly 4,000 patients round the clock, he said. "Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Türkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Türkiye," Bagchi had said on Twitter on Sunday.

"Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 work sites of Nurdagi & Antakya," he said. India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed more than 40,000 people.

Tags

National PM Modi Indian Relief Teams Quake-Hit Turkiye India Strengthened Identity Selfless Country
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme