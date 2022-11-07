Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Plan To Model Deoband Station After Bala Sundari Devi Temple Being Discussed: Railway minister

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said there are plans to develop Deoband as a  world-class station and the idea of giving it the "shape" of the Bala Sundari Devi temple is also being considered.

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Ashwini Vaishnaw PTI

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:45 pm

The Railway ministry is discussing a plan to model the Deoband station here after a prominent temple located in the area, which also houses the well-known Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said there are plans to develop Deoband as a  world-class station and the idea of giving it the "shape" of the Bala Sundari Devi temple is also being considered. He said deliberations were taking place on this.

The minister was here to take stock of ongoing construction work at the Deoband railway station. He also went to the Bala Sundari Devi temple to offer prayers.

Vaishnaw also met a delegation from Darul Uloom who asked for a halt at Deoband for main trains as it is a religious place and centre for learning. He said the Deoband railway station was being included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to make 200 railway stations world-class. 

(With PTI Inputs)

