Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Placing Faith In CBI To Expose Irregularities In Primary Teacher Recruitment: Cal HC

Several deserving candidates were denied positions because of irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in Bengal, the Calcutta High Court said on Monday.

Placing Faith In CBI To Expose Irregularities In Primary Teacher Recruitment: Cal HC
Placing Faith In CBI To Expose Irregularities In Primary Teacher Recruitment: Cal HC Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:43 pm

The Calcutta High Court on Monday said it was placing its faith in the CBI to bear all irregularities in primary teachers' recruitment in Bengal that deprived many deserving candidates of jobs.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who had ordered a CBI probe into the irregularities, also said that he believes the agency can work its "magic" in solving the case.

The judge stated that the deprived candidates should get to know the details of the case.

If the deserving candidates do not get to know about the irregularities committed in the recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching staff in government-sponsored and -aided schools, their faith in the system will be shaken, said Justice Gangopadhyay, after a private hearing on the progress of the probe.

He said that a CBI officer has apprised him of the information gathered by the agency thus far.

The judge also said that he had ordered a CBI probe, taking note of the pleas filed by candidates claiming to have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test, after prima facie findings showed that corruption had taken place.

Gangopadhyay, during a hearing on November 4, had asked the CBI if any name other than those already arrested cropped up during the investigation.

The CBI counsel had submitted that the agency will be able to answer the query on November 7.  

Related stories

UK Court Approves Extradition Of Arms Dealer Sanjay Bhandari Facing CBI, ED Probes

Now, CBI Quizzes TMC's Anubrata On Rs 1 Crore Lottery Win

CBI Releases Russian 'Hacker' Who Manipulated JEE Examination Software Last Year

Several people, including the former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Manik Bhattacharya, have been arrested in connection with the case. 

Tags

National Calcutta High Court High Courts Calcutta Kolkata CBI West Bengal Primary Teacher Agency
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live