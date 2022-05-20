Friday, May 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Pegasus Row: SC Extends Time For Submitting Probe Report On Use Of Israeli Spyware

Standard operating procedure for testing the 'infected devices' will be finalised too, it said, adding the probe by the technical committee may be over by the May end and then the supervisory judge would be making a report for the perusal of the bench.

Pegasus Row: SC Extends Time For Submitting Probe Report On Use Of Israeli Spyware
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 12:19 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the time for submitting the report by the apex court-appointed technical and supervisory committees to look into the Pegasus row, saying 29 “infected” mobile phones are being examined for the spyware and the process should be over in four weeks.  

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the technical committee has been examining mobiles for the spyware and has also recorded statements of persons including some journalists.

Standard operating procedure for testing the 'infected devices' will be finalised too, it said, adding the probe by the technical committee may be over by the May end and then the supervisory judge would be making a report for the perusal of the bench.

Related stories

Pegasus: SC-Appointed Committee Extends Timeline Till Feb 8 For People To Come Forward

Budget 2022 | Opposition Targets Govt; Calls Budget ‘Pegasus Spin Budget’, ‘Zero Sum Budget’

“Preferably, the process by technical committee should be over in four weeks and the supervisory judge should be informed. The supervisory judge shall submit his report thereafter. List sometime in July,” the CJI said.

The apex court, in October last year, had ordered a probe into the alleged use of the spyware.

An international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using the Pegasus spyware.

Tags

National Pegasus Spyware Pegasus Probe Supreme Court Probe Israeli Spyware
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court