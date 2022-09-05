PDP Urges Centre For Dialogue With Pakistan To End Bloodshed In J&K

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday promised unconditional support to political organisations who are ready to join the fight for the "restoration of rights and dignity" of the people of J&K.

In a resolution passed at the meeting of its political affairs committee chaired by party president Mehbooba Mufti , the PDP batted for a united fight to restore the dignity and constitutional rights of the state that are enshrined in the Constitution of India.

The statement comes amid indications that the elections in the Union Territory may be held early next year. A section in the National Conference, which along with the PDP is among the important constituents of the Gupkar alliance, had recently alleged that the party was being treated unfairly and it should prepare to contest on all seats on its own.

“The (PDP) party calls for a united fight to restore the dignity and constitutional rights of the state that are enshrined in the Constitution of India. The party will extend unqualified support to other political parties in this joint fight and will look forward and welcome the support of others” the resolution said.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (Gupkar Alliance) had participated in the December 2020 District Development Council polls.

The PAC meeting deliberated on the current political situation and measures to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

It was decided that the PDP will launch a public outreach programme to strengthen the party at the constituency level, a PDP spokesman said.

The PDP also reiterated its stand of calling on the Centre to restart dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Pakistan to put an end to bloodshed in the region, asserting that the route to permanent peace and prosperity for the region "passes through" J-K.

"We reiterate our commitment to the basic charter of PDP to struggle for the resolution of the external and internal dimensions of the problem of J&K. We implore the GOI to restart dialogue both with the people of J-K and Pakistan to put an end to the bloodshed here.

"For this the party will under the leadership of Mehbooba Mufti strive through all constitutional, democratic and non-violent means," the resolution reads.

It said the PDP unequivocally calls for restitution of the democratic rights of the state of J&K.

"The unconstitutional scrapping of the state, its status and constitution need to be reversed. All unconstitutional actions taken on August 5, 2019 and since, rolling out of measures to disenfranchise, disempower and humiliate the people of the state are unacceptable to the party," it said.

The party expressed "deep concern and anguish about the targeted attacks on unarmed civilians, especially our Pandit community," and termed it as a failure of the government in ensuring their safety.

"It’s heartbreaking to see the efforts of all stakeholders made over many decades especially post 2002 to rehabilitate the Pandit community with dignity in the rightful homes receiving serious setback. PDP renews its commitment to the priority of bringing back the uprooted families with dignity, honour and economic empowerment," it added.

The party also accused the BJP of forcing a demographic change in the state.

"This sinister plan hits at the very foundation of our forefathers’ dreams and decision to align with a secular, inclusive India.

"It’s ironical that the only state in South Asia that defied the communal logic of partition is now facing an onslaught of numbers," it said.

"The expanding tentacles of militancy in the Jammu region should serve as an alarm for the nation about the mismanagement of its most sensitive region by the BJP government," the party resolution reads.

The party also renewed its demand for the resumption of cross-Line of Control trade with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Trading along these routes would make more political, diplomatic and humanitarian sense than the attempts at normalising relations with Pakistan through trade and sports," it said J-K.

(With PTI inputs)