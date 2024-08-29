The Passport Seva online portal will be shut for the next five days, starting August 29, for a technical maintenance, a message on opening the website reads.
No new appointments can be scheduled during this period and appointments booked earlier will be rescheduled, the message reads.
"Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants," a note on the Passport Seva portal - passportindia.gov.in - said.
The External Affairs Ministry said this is a routine procedure, adding that there are contingency plans for rescheduling appointments and the same won't be a challenge.
"For rescheduling of appointments, we always have contingency plans. The maintenance activity for a public centric service [like Passport Seva Kendras] is always planned in advance so that no inconvenience is meted out to public. So rescheduling an appointment will not be a challenge," an NDT report quoted an official from the ministry as saying.
The Passport Seva portal allows a person to book appointments at centres across the country to apply for a new passport or to renew a passport.
