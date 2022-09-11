Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Parts Of Bengal Likely To Receive Depression-Induced Rain

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in the coastal districts of West Bengal and downpour in the interior districts in south Bengal, the weatherman said.

Heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal till Tuesday morning

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 4:37 pm

The Met department on Sunday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal till Tuesday morning owing to a depression that lay over south Odisha.

The weatherman warned of squally wind reaching speed of 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off West Bengal coast and asked fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal till Tuesday. Owing to a depression that lay 110 km west-northwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in the coastal districts of West Bengal and downpour in the interior districts in south Bengal, the weatherman said. North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore and Howrah districts are among places likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain till Tuesday morning, the Met said.

The port town of Haldia received 75 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Sunday 8.30 am, while seaside resort town Digha witnessed 39 mm rain, owing the weather system which intensified into a depression from a low pressure area. The city received intermittent showers amid an overcast sky since Sunday morning.

(With PTI inputs)

