Parliament: Restriction On Media's Movement Sparks Protest, Rahul Gandhi Raises Issue

Journalists and Opposition on Monday voiced objection over restrictions imposed on the media within Parliament premises, with Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi requesting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to look into the issue..
Media persons have been recording comments from members of parliament on camera near the entry and exit points of the Parliament building but now they have been restricted to an enclosure made for them.
On Monday, several journalists were asked to stay in the glass enclosure on the premises and not crowd the main entrance ‘Makar Dwar’. Journalists staged a protest outside Parliament after being stopped from moving around on the premises to talk to legislators, the Press Club of India said on social media.
Journalists who cover Parliament said there was no other way than waiting at the main entrance to interact with MPs. “There is limited access to MPs inside the new Parliament,” The New Indian Express quoted a journalist.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove the restrictions imposed on the media within Parliament premises.
"Sir, I would request you to allow the media, who have been restricted to a cage, to move out," Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.
Om Birla reminded Rahul Gandhi about the rules of procedures of Parliament and said such issues should be discussed with him in person and not be raised on the floor of the House.
Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders such as Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi met media persons in the media enclosure.
"This is censorship. This is completely unacceptable. We are with you in this fight," O'Brien said.
Later, the Lok Sabha speaker met a group of journalists and assured them that all their grievances would be addressed and better facilities would be provided to them to discharge their duties.