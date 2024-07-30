National

Parliament: Restriction On Media's Movement Sparks Protest, Rahul Gandhi Raises Issue

Journalists staged a protest outside Parliament after being stopped from moving around on the premises to talk to legislators, the Press Club of India said on social media.

Parliament media protest
On Monday, several journalists were asked to stay in the glass enclosure on the premises and not crowd the main entrance ‘Makar Dwar’. Photo: X/@PCITweets
info_icon

Journalists and Opposition on Monday voiced objection over restrictions imposed on the media within Parliament premises, with Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi requesting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to look into the issue..

Media persons have been recording comments from members of parliament on camera near the entry and exit points of the Parliament building but now they have been restricted to an enclosure made for them.

On Monday, several journalists were asked to stay in the glass enclosure on the premises and not crowd the main entrance ‘Makar Dwar’. Journalists staged a protest outside Parliament after being stopped from moving around on the premises to talk to legislators, the Press Club of India said on social media.

Journalists who cover Parliament said there was no other way than waiting at the main entrance to interact with MPs. “There is limited access to MPs inside the new Parliament,” The New Indian Express quoted a journalist.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove the restrictions imposed on the media within Parliament premises.

"Sir, I would request you to allow the media, who have been restricted to a cage, to move out," Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.

Om Birla reminded Rahul Gandhi about the rules of procedures of Parliament and said such issues should be discussed with him in person and not be raised on the floor of the House.

Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders such as Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi met media persons in the media enclosure.

"This is censorship. This is completely unacceptable. We are with you in this fight," O'Brien said.

Later, the Lok Sabha speaker met a group of journalists and assured them that all their grievances would be addressed and better facilities would be provided to them to discharge their duties.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  2. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  3. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  4. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  5. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Coco Gauff Storms Into Round Of 16 With Dominant Win
  5. Rohan Bopanna Announces India Retirement After First Round Exit At Paris Olympics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala Landslides LIVE Updates: 8 Dead In Wayanad, Toll Likely To Rise; Army, Air Force, NDRF Part Of Rescue Op
  2. Parliament: Restriction On Media's Movement Sparks Protest, Rahul Gandhi Raises Issue
  3. Ghaziabad: Kanwariyas Damage ‘Police’ SUV On Delhi Meerut Road; Third Incident In 5 Days
  4. Ashutosh Maharaj - A Clinically Dead Seer Kept Alive By The Faith Of His Followers
  5. ‘BJP Will Never Give Me Chance Now’: Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh
Entertainment News
  1. Has Arjun Rampal Started Shooting For Aditya Dhar's Film Co-Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt? Check Out BTS Pics
  2. Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe
  3. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  4. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
US News
  1. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  2. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  3. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  4. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  5. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
World News
  1. UK: 2 Minors Killed, 11 Injured During Southport Stabbing
  2. Kamala Harris Worse Presidential Candidate Than Biden: Trump
  3. Elon Musk Calls Maduro A 'Dictator' In Tech Billionaire's Latest Blow-up Against Foreign Leader
  4. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  5. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Central Govt Launches Probe Into Case; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody | Highlights
  7. Paris Olympics Day 3 Highlights: Manika Batra Scripts History; Cheung Ka-Long Defends Men's Foil Gold Medal In Fencing
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics