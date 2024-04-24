National

Over 'Unfair Criticism' Of India, EAM Jaishankar's 'Political Players' Jibe At Western Media

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has taken a hit out as Western Media over “unfair” criticism of India during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Urging the need to stand up to such attacks and criticism, the union minister added that its time to "disabuse" them.

Advertisement

File Pic
Over 'Unfair Criticism' Of India, EAM Jaishankar's 'Political Players' Jibe At Western Media Photo: File Pic
info_icon

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has taken a hit out as Western Media over “unfair” criticism of India during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

As per news agency ANI, the external affairs minister stated that Western media has been criticising New Delhi not because of the lack of information, but because "they think they are political players our elections".

Speaking at a forum of nationalist thinkers in Hyderabad, Jaishankar stated - “I get a lot of these noises from the Western press and if they criticise our democracy, it's not because they lack information. It is because they think they are also political players in our election.”

Advertisement

The union minister went on to quote a recent report he had read in western media which criticised India for conducting its general elections in the heat.

"I read that article and I wanted to say, in that heat my lowest turnout is higher than your highest turnout in the best record," stated Jaishankar.

The external affairs minister alleged that western media is trying to play "games with India". "These are politics. These are our domestic politics which is going global, global politics which feels they must now intrude in India. How can these chaps decide who should be ruling them without consulting us?" the minister added.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Jaishankar also stated that the West thinks they are part of India's electorate, adding that its time "we disabuse them and the best way that we do that, is by confidence."

"They will question your election system, your EVM, your election commission, even the weather," stated Jaishankar, urging the need to stand up and question the "attacks and criticism" thrown out by western media.

EAM Backs BJP Amid Backlash From Western Media

Citing the various reports and headlines from western media, Dr Jaishankar added that one "complaint" he read was that the BJP is "so unfair".

In response to this, the union minister highlighted India's growth in the past ten years of BJP rule, emphasising on its G20 presidency.

"When we got our G20 chair presidency, it was on December 1, 2022. I think most of the world said, you know, I don't know where you guys got stuck. You know how this is going to happen. You are going to have a really difficult time managing this. And yet, actually, when the G20 summit met, within the first day, we were actually able to forge a consensus," stated the EAM.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Says Congress 'Promotes Violence To Hide Corruption'
  4. Sports Updates: ISL SF Sees Odisha FC Beats Mohun Bagan Super Giant In First Leg - As It Happened
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit