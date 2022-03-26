Over 50 lakh in TN yet to receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination: Health Minister

Subramanian, along with Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan, inspected the 26th edition of the Mega Vaccination Camp, which is currently underway in over 50,000 camps. Subramanian said 50.61 lakh people in Tamil Nadu were yet to receive the first dose and 1.34 crore people were eligible to receive the second dose of vaccinations."The details of those people who have not got vaccinated are being gathered by the respective district health officials, and short messaging services are being sent to the individuals concerned encouraging them to receive the vaccination shots," he told reporters.

The minister said 51.48 percent of people in the state were covered against the targeted 21.21 lakh on the vaccination to children aged between 12-14 years. Among the 15-18-year-olds, he said of the total 33.46 lakh eligible people, vaccination was administered to 85.44 percent with the first dose, while 60.90 percent of the beneficiaries received the second dose. On those above 18 years, the minister said 92.10 percent of people received their first dose while 75.50 percent double the vaccination.

In Chennai, he said that 99 percent of the population had been covered with the first vaccination dose, while 81 percent had received the second dose. Subramanian said five districts -- Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ariyalur, and Vellore -- had covered 100 percent of its population with the first dose. Subramanian said 7.52 lakh were covered this month as against the targeted 16.19 lakh eligible individuals, which is 45.08 percent, on the precautionary booster dose status. "Though there is a decline in COVID-19 cases, the government has been holding the vaccination exercise in full swing," he said.