Over 21,900 Families Who Lost Member To Covid Given Rs 50,000 Ex-Gratia: Delhi Govt

This amount is in addition to the financial aid of Rs 50,000 being provided by the city government under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana'. 

25,586 people have died due to Covid in Delhi so far. -

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 10:09 am

A total of 21,914 families who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19 in Delhi have received a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF), officials said on Sunday.

"A total of 25,586 people have died due to Covid in Delhi so far. Families of 21,914 of them have received one time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000. The remaining applications are being processed," a government official said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday released an additional amount of Rs 100 crore to 11 districts for the payment of ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to kin of people who have died of Covid in Delhi, officials said. The fresh fund of Rs 100 crore is over and above Rs 100 crore released to the districts earlier this month.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' notified in June last year, the Social Welfare Department of the Delhi government is also providing a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 to households that have lost their sole breadwinner and to children orphaned due to the pandemic. 

With inputs from PTI. 

