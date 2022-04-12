Over 186.05 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India: Govt

Over 16,709 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to beneficiaries in the 18-59 years age group on the third day of the drive on Tuesday, taking the total number of such doses given in this age group to 44,439, according to the Union health ministry.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 186.05 crore (1,86,05,24,339) on Tuesday with more than 13 lakh (13,28,485) vaccine doses administered till 7 pm, the ministry said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to go up with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

India began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from Sunday.

Those above the age of 18 and who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose of the vaccine are eligible to receive the precaution dose.

More than 2.31 crore (2,31,69,943) vaccine doses have so far been administered to beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group.

Over 2.47 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those aged 60 years and above.

The countrywide vaccination drive against the viral disease was rolled out on January 16 last year with the HCWs getting inoculated in the first phase.The vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1 last year. The Centre then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

The country began administering the precaution doses to the HCWs, FLWs and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.