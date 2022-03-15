Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Over 180.36 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

The ministry said over 17 lakh (17,11,867) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Monday.

Over 180.36 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt
Covid-19 vaccination centre (Representational image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 4:08 pm

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 180.36 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. The ministry said over 17 lakh (17,11,867) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Monday. It said more than 2.14 crore (2,13,53,164) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID-19 vaccination have been administered so far.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said. Cumulatively, 55,34,38,905 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and Union territories and 45,63,07,688 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to ministry data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 96,73,66,015 first doses have been administered and 81,49,80,188 second doses have been given. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 180.36 crore (1,80,36,99,367) today, it said on Monday. In the 15-18 age group, 5,59,57,115 first doses and 3,42,46,540 second doses have been administered.

Related stories

Covid-19 Shots For Kids, Boosters For Seniors: All You Need To Know About New Vaccine Rules

'Stealth Omicron': Cases Double In 24 Hours As China Faces Its Biggest Covid-19 Outbreak

Covid-19: India Logs 2,568 New Coronavirus Infections, 97 Fatalities

More than 2,13,53,164 'precaution' doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be inoculated from May 1. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by its Omicron variant.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Full Vaccination India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Vaccine Milestone Vaccine Vaccination New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands