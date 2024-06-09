Outlook News Wrap, June 9: Modi To Take Oath As PM, IND-PAK T20 World Cup, EU Elections And More

In the highly anticipated game of the ninth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off in a Group A fixture at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. With a 6-1 record in the previous editions, Rohit Sharma-led team has an edge over Babar Azam & Co. who are coming into this fixture after being defeated by minnows USA in their last group-stage match.