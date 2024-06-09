Outlook News Wrap, June 9: Modi To Take Oath As PM, IND-PAK T20 World Cup, EU Elections And More

Hello, readers! This news wrap brings you the top stories of the day. NDA leader Narendra Modi will be taking oath as the Prime Minister of India today for his third consecutive term.
In other news, a nail-biting India-Pakistan T20 World Cup is scheduled for today. This Sunday marks the last day of polls for 21 nations under European Union.
Outlook News Wrap | June 8
PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi’s Historic Swearing-In At 7:15 PM; Rijiju Among Confirmed Names In Cabinet
For a third consecutive term, Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India at 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister in the presence of several dignitaries.
The preparations for Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony are in full swing. As per news agency PTI and the latest visuals, guests for the oath taking ceremony have started to arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Modi Cabinet 3.0: List Of Confirmed Ministers In Union Cabinet
Narendra Modi will begin his historic third term from Sunday onwards. Modi, who has served as the Prime Minister of India since 2014, will commence his third term after the oath taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.
Along with PM Modi, his third council of ministers - Cabinet and Ministers of State - will take their oaths as members of the central government.
JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Madras has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE) 2024 on Sunday. The results were announced around 10 am.
The results have been announced by IIT-Madras on its official website jeeadv.ac.in. Besides, IIT-Madras has also released the final answer key and the list of toppers on its official website.
EU Elections 2024: Super Sunday For Europe As 21 Nations Vote On Last Day Of Polls
It's 'Super Sunday' for Europe as 21 nations head to cast their vote for the last day of the European Union Parliamentary elections. The EU Elections kicked off on Thursday with the Netherlands and will conclude on Sunday.
The run-up to the EU Election vote were marred by an assault on the Danish Prime Minister on Friday and an assassination attempt on the Slovakian PM in April.
Columbia To Suspend Coal Exports To Israel; 210 Palestinians 'Killed' Amid Hostage Rescue Op | Latest On Gaza War
Carrying out on its largest rescue operation since its war on Gaza, Israel on Saturday freed four hostages from central Gaza in a heavy air and ground assault. Meanwhile, a health official said that at least 210 Palestinians, including children, were killed.
The rescued hostages -- Noa Argamani (26), Almog Meir Jan (22), Andrey Kozlov (27) and Shlomi Ziv (41) -- were taken for medical checks following their release after 246 days in captivity.
India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Men In Blue Face Babar Azam & Co In New York
In the highly anticipated game of the ninth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off in a Group A fixture at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. With a 6-1 record in the previous editions, Rohit Sharma-led team has an edge over Babar Azam & Co. who are coming into this fixture after being defeated by minnows USA in their last group-stage match.
However, the wounded Green Brigade will be eyeing a comeback against the neighbours on Super Sunday. One more defeat could make things undesirable for Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign. The onus will be on the star batter Virat Kohli who was the hero at MCG in October 2022 when he pulled off a magical win from Pakistan's grip single-handedly. The pace battery of Pakistan - Mohammad Amir, Naseem Khan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi will be very crucial for them.
Deepika Padukone Is The ‘Hope’ In New ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Poster, Ranveer Singh Calls Her 'Stunner'
Ahead of the film’s trailer launch on June 10, Deepika Padukone launched a new poster of herself from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. In the fresh poster, Deepika looks visibly worried as she stares at something far away. In the poster, she is seen wearing a brown costume while a dystopian city features in the background. Sharing the poster, Deepika captioned it as, “The hope begins with her #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow.”