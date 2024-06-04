Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Clicked Together As They Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai

Deepika's mother, Ujala Padukone, was also clicked as she arrived in Mumbai to be with her daughter.

Instagram
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh. The couple was clicked heading out of a fine dining restaurant in Mumbai on Monday night. Ranveer was seen holding his wife Deepika's hand, and even made sure that she was seated well in the car. Joining them was Deepika's mother, Ujala Padukone, who has already been in Mumbai to be with her daughter ahead of the delivery.

For the outing, Deepika looked lovely in comfortable jeans and an oversized check shirt. Ranveer, who was away in Italy for the Ambani pre-wedding, returned on Sunday. For the dinner outing, he looked dapper as always. Meanwhile, Deepika and her mom were also clicked having dinner on the weekend. Deepika is due in September this year. Ranveer was joined by his parents, Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.

Workwise, she will next be seen in 'Singham Returns'. She also had 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, in the pipeline, and will be released on June 27. 

Previously, she was clicked with her baby bump in a yellow gown at the launch of her products in store.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins 2 Seats In Gujarat; Cong Secures 2 In Himachal
  2. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Jagan Reddy May Resign Today As TDP Surges Ahead With 133 Seats
  3. Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Set To End As BJP Crosses Majority | Winners List
  4. Bypolls Results 2024: BJP Holds Strong In Gujarat, UP; Cong Leads In 4 Out 6 Himachal Seats| FULL LIST
  5. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results: Full Winners List
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Rajkummar Rao Once Drank Half A Bottle Of Betadine; Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: 5 Reasons Why You Need To Plunge Yourself Into The Enduring Legacy Of The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
  3. 'Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2' Trailer Review: Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Struggles To Keep Her Identity Hidden
  4. Amrit Kaur Speaks Up For Palestine In Her Winning Speech At The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards
  5. Lady Gaga Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With A Bump At Her Sister's Wedding, Fans Can't Wait For The Good News
Sports News
  1. Indonesia Open Badminton 2024: Lakshya Sen Beats Kanta Tsuneyama, Enters Second Round
  2. IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gavaskar Picks India's Playing XI, Kohli To Open With...
  3. AFG Vs UGA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Demolish Uganda - Data Debrief
  4. IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: India Face Potential Banana Skin Fixture In Opener
  5. Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. South Korean President Vows To Expand Aid Contribution, Mineral Ties With Africa
  2. China's Spacecraft Takes Off From Far Side Of Moon To Bring Home First Samples
  3. A Court In PoK Rejects Kashmiri Poet Ahmed Farhad's Bail Plea
  4. Pakistani High Court Orders De-Sealing Of Imran Khan's Party Office In Islamabad
  5. Pakistan: Islamabad Court Orders De-sealing Of Imran Khan’s Party Office
Latest Stories
  1. Election Commission Of India Lok Sabha Results: NDA Set For Majority, INDIA Exceeds Expectations
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Both Concede Defeat
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc Shines, Ahead In 40 Seats
  4. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins Jharsuguda; Crosses Majority With 77 Leads
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: 295 Vs 230, NDA's Majority Reduces In Trends; Pawar Approaches BJP Allies Naidu, Nitish
  6. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Jagan Reddy May Resign Today As TDP Surges Ahead With 133 Seats
  7. Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP, Congress Tied In Telangana, NDA Heading Towards Majority In Andhra; DMK, Allies Set To Sweep In Tamil Nadu
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins 2 Seats In Gujarat; Cong Secures 2 In Himachal