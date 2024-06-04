Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Clicked Together As They Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh. The couple was clicked heading out of a fine dining restaurant in Mumbai on Monday night. Ranveer was seen holding his wife Deepika's hand, and even made sure that she was seated well in the car. Joining them was Deepika's mother, Ujala Padukone, who has already been in Mumbai to be with her daughter ahead of the delivery.