Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Clicked Together As They Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with her actor-husband, Ranveer Singh. The couple was clicked heading out of a fine dining restaurant in Mumbai on Monday night. Ranveer was seen holding his wife Deepika's hand, and even made sure that she was seated well in the car. Joining them was Deepika's mother, Ujala Padukone, who has already been in Mumbai to be with her daughter ahead of the delivery.
For the outing, Deepika looked lovely in comfortable jeans and an oversized check shirt. Ranveer, who was away in Italy for the Ambani pre-wedding, returned on Sunday. For the dinner outing, he looked dapper as always. Meanwhile, Deepika and her mom were also clicked having dinner on the weekend. Deepika is due in September this year. Ranveer was joined by his parents, Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.
Workwise, she will next be seen in 'Singham Returns'. She also had 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, in the pipeline, and will be released on June 27.
Previously, she was clicked with her baby bump in a yellow gown at the launch of her products in store.