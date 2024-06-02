Viral Video: Ranveer Singh, Orry Groove With Guru Randhawa At Ambanis' Cruise Bash

Like the first one, the second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was also a star-studded one. The inside pics and videos from the cruise party have gone viral on social media. Several celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor among others jetted off to attend the second pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika. An inside video of Ranveer Singh has surfaced on the internet where he was seen setting the stage on fire with his electrifying dance moves.
In the video, Guru Randhawa was seen performance to some of his chartbusters and then Ranveer who is always in his element, jumped on the stage and started grooving on 'Morni Banke'. He was in an all black ensemble and wore a pair of cool shades. The crowd was seen cheering for Singh as he took over the dance floor.
We also got a glimpse of Veer Pahariya and social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani on stage. Ranveer was seen lifting Orry on stage and dancing.
Watch the viral video here.
Fans dropped comment on the video as one wrote, ''Energy level on top'' while another said, ''Our Punjabi High Rated Gabru and Downtown Launda Guru Randhawa Paaji LEGEND Tenu Suit Suit Karda Paaji''.
Not only Guru Randhawa, international artistes are also said to be invited to Anant and Radhika's cruise bash. Reportedly, music band Backstreet Boys also performed at Anant-Radhika's bash.
The lavish cruise bash kickstarted from May 28 onwards. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Panday among others are also said to be invited for the bash. Most of them were spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for the party.
For the unversed, the first pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1-3, 2024. It was also a star-studded event.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married in a traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony on July 12. Reportedly, it will be a three-day affair and will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.