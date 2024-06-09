International

EU Elections 2024: Super Sunday For Europe As 21 Nations Vote On Last Day Of Polls

The run-up to the EU Election vote were marred by an assault on the Danish Prime Minister on Friday and an assassination attempt on the Slovakian PM in April.

AP
EU Elections 2024: Super Sunday For Europe As 21 Nations Vote On Last Day Of Polls Photo: AP
It's 'Super Sunday' for Europe as 21 nations head to cast their vote for the last day of the European Union Parliamentary elections. The EU Elections kicked off on Thursday with the Netherlands and will conclude on Sunday.

The initial results of the EU Elections will be declared on Sunday night and the far-right parties are expected to emerge victorious.

EU Elections 2024: Which Countries Are Voting Today?

A total of 21 nations will be casting their votes today, which include France, Germany, Poland and Spain. Italy on the other hand will be holding its second phase of voting today.

The biggest race for the EU Parliament is in Germany where voters will cast theri ballot for 96 seats of the 720 seats in the EU Parliament.

Netherlands went to vote on June 6, followed by Ireland and Czech Republic on June 7. Italy, Latvia, Malta and Slovakia went to vote on June 8. The remaining nations form the 27-country regional bloc will head to the vote today.

EU Elections 2024: What's At Stake?

The elections come at a time of intense rivalry between the United States and China has they aim for more influence and allies in thew the region.

Furthermore, tensions due to the ongoing Ukraine war, increased Russian aggression, climate emergency, farmers' unrest and more will add to the way Europeans vote for their next parliament.

The vote will also be responsible for how powerful the European Commission becomes and how it would shape the regional bloc for the next five years.

EU Election 2024 Results

Opinion polls have projected that hard and far-right parties will seize a key number of seats, reducing the majority of the centre-right and centre-left parties. Furthermore, pro-European liberals and Green party members are expected to lose seats in this election.

The initial results for the EU Elections will begin from Sunday from 6 PM local time. Ahead of the results, Europe's main centre-right party is expected to emerge on top across the nations.

These initial results will be announced on the basis of an exit poll. The provisional results for the EU elections are expected after polls in Italy close at 11:30 PM local time.

