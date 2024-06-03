Hollywood

‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast

From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan, from Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh, from Amitabh Bachchan to Vedang Raina, here’s reimagining the popular characters of ‘House Of The Dragon’ with some of our favourite Bollywood stars.

‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
‘House Of The Dragon’, the gripping precursor to the iconic ‘Game Of Thrones’, is getting fans excited as it prepares for its highly anticipated second season. The show, which will be available for streaming on JioCinema beginning June 17, continues to captivate spectators with its complicated plotlines, amazing cinematography, and compelling performances. The latest video and teaser releases have fuelled excitement, with fans anxious to pick sides in the great Green vs. Black fight.

With all of this excitement, we couldn’t resist some fantasy casting of our own! Imagine if ‘House Of The Dragon’ was set in India and starred some of Bollywood’s biggest actors. Here’s our dream casting:

1. Deepika Padukone As Rhaenyra Targaryen

Deepika Padukone As Rhaenyra Targaryen
Deepika Padukone As Rhaenyra Targaryen Photo: Instagram
Rhaenyra Targaryen is the powerful, resolute successor to the Iron Throne, and who better to play her than the stunning Deepika Padukone? Rhaenyra is a tough and ambitious heroine who is dealing with her fate and the enormous strain of her claim. Deepika, with her regal air, commanding presence, and passionate acting abilities, would wonderfully embody Rhaenyra’s fiery energy and complicated personality, adding depth and authenticity to her quest for the crown.

2. Hrithik Roshan As Daemon Targaryen

Hrithik Roshan As Daemon Targaryen
Hrithik Roshan As Daemon Targaryen Photo: Instagram
Daemon Targaryen, the rebellious and flamboyant prince, is a figure full of contradictions: attractive but deadly, devoted but unpredictable. Hrithik Roshan, with his diverse performances and compelling charisma, is the ideal performer to make Daemon memorable. Hrithik’s ability to play both heroic and anti-heroic roles would lend depth to Daemon’s persona, making him an intriguing and mysterious figure on film.

3. Alia Bhatt As Alicent Hightower

Alia Bhatt As Alicent Hightower
Alia Bhatt As Alicent Hightower Photo: Instagram
Alicent Hightower, the politically astute queen, plays a position that requires both tenderness and strength. Alia Bhatt’s excellent range and nuanced performances make her an ideal choice for Alicent, who navigates the realm’s dangerous politics with elegance and intellect. Alicent is a heroine motivated by a sense of responsibility and maternal instincts, and Alia’s ability to communicate intense emotion and perseverance would bring her to life magnificently.

4. Ranveer Singh As Aegon II Targaryen

Ranveer Singh As Aegon II Targaryen
Ranveer Singh As Aegon II Targaryen Photo: Instagram
Aegon II Targaryen, the ambitious challenger for the throne, is motivated by a desire for power and renown. Ranveer Singh’s strong energy and dark intensity would create Aegon II a character you couldn’t take your eyes away from. Ranveer, known for his explosive acting style and larger-than-life character, would give Aegon II the fire and energy needed to convey his arduous ascent to the Iron Throne.

5. Amitabh Bachchan As Viserys I Targaryen

Amitabh Bachchan As Viserys I Targaryen
Amitabh Bachchan As Viserys I Targaryen Photo: Instagram
Viserys I Targaryen, the wise and troubled monarch, needs an actor with imposing presence and gravity. Amitabh Bachchan, the icon of Indian film, would be ideal for the part. Viserys is a monarch caught between his responsibilities as a ruler and his love for his family, and Amitabh’s exceptional ability to depict individuals with depth and authority would highlight the nuances of Viserys’ reign and personal conflicts.

6. Vedang Raina As Aemond Targaryen

Vedang Raina As Aemond Targaryen
Vedang Raina As Aemond Targaryen Photo: Instagram
Aemond Targaryen, a young and ferocious warrior, requires an actor who can capture both his youthful vitality and his steady determination. Vedang Raina, with his youthful appearance and talent, might bring a fresh perspective and genuineness to the part. Vedang, a potential young talent, gets the opportunity to dive into Aemond’s character with authenticity and depth, depicting his path of growth and development during the series. Vedang’s contagious energy and devotion have the potential to add a riveting element to the character of Aemond Targaryen, making an indelible impact on viewers.

As we count down the days before the new season of ‘House Of The Dragon’, visualizing these Bollywood stars in their legendary roles adds an added dimension of excitement. Who knows, maybe soon we’ll witness a Bollywood adaptation of Westeros’ great tales!

