Deepika Padukone Is The ‘Hope’ In New ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Poster, Ranveer Singh Calls Her 'Stunner'

Previously, director Nag Ashwin had talked about the film’s timeline, which is set in a dystopian world. At the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, Nag Ashwin mentioned that the film’s timeline will start with Mahabharat. He stated, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not making it look like Blade Runner. The film begins 6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed,” he had said.