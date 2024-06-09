Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Is The ‘Hope’ In New ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Poster, Ranveer Singh Calls Her 'Stunner'

Deepika Padukone and the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shared a fresh poster on social media, featuring the actress.

Instagram
Deepika Padukone In New ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Poster Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ahead of the film’s trailer launch on June 10, Deepika Padukone launched a new poster of herself from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. In the fresh poster, Deepika looks visibly worried as she stares at something far away. In the poster, she is seen wearing a brown costume while a dystopian city features in the background. Sharing the poster, Deepika captioned it as, “The hope begins with her #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow.”

Her husband, Ranveer Singh, was the first one to comment on the poster. The actor wrote in the comments, “B O O M stunner!” Check it out here:

Coming to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the film marks Deepika’s first Telugu film, and the sci-fi film also featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Prabhas, who headlines the film, said that it is “made for international audiences.” He added, “The whole film is made for international audiences. That’s why it’s the highest budget, and we’ve got the best actors in the country.” Discussing his title as a pan-Indian star, he added, “We were hearing for the first time people calling me ‘pan-Indian’. That doesn’t really affect me, but it’s a good feeling to think that people around the country like me now.”

Previously, director Nag Ashwin had talked about the film’s timeline, which is set in a dystopian world. At the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, Nag Ashwin mentioned that the film’s timeline will start with Mahabharat. He stated, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not making it look like Blade Runner. The film begins 6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed,” he had said.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is all set to hit the silver screens on June 27, 2024.

