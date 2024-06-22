Outlook News Wrap June 22: Panel To Probe Exam Row, Modi-Hasina Talks, Hindujas Court Ruling, And More

Hello Readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we are focusing on the panel to be headed by ex-ISRO chief to investigate the NEET/NET examination controversies.
In other news, PM Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina where several topics including defence deals, counter-terrorism and border management were discussed.
NEET-NET Controversy: Ex-ISRO Chief To Lead Panel On Improving Exam Process
The government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate and improve the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), following allegations of exam irregularities and paper leaks. The move comes after controversies surrounding the NEET and UGC-NET exams, which were taken by over 30 lakh students.
Defence, Counter-Terrorism, Border Management: PM Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Top Points
While mentioning that the two countries have together completed many important projects for public welfare, PM Modi at a joint press conference with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, said that Bangladesh is situated at the confluence of New Delhi's Neighbourhood First Policy, Act East Policy, Vision Sagar and Indo-Pacific Vision.
As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has threatened to attack Israel with rockets and drones if it launches a war in Lebanon, and has also threatened Cyprus, a European Union member, over its alleged support for Israel.
Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
Britain's wealthiest family, the Hindujas, who were sentenced to prison by a Swiss criminal court, said that they were "appalled" by the ruling. They have filed for an appeal in a higher court against their guilty verdict. The Hindujas -- Prakash and Kamal Hinduja and their son Ajay and his wife Namrata -- were found guilty of exploiting vulnerable domestic workers from India at their villa in Geneva.
Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 53; AIADMK MLAs Wear Black Shirts To TN Assembly In Protest | Latest Updates
The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 53 on Friday, with as many as 193 people undergoing treatment and few on ventilator support, said district collector MS Prashant. Prashant said that so far seven persons have been arrested in connection with the spurious liquor case, adding that the investigation has been given to the CB CID branch of Tamil Nadu police.
'Unfair Umpiring' Controversy: G Sathiyan Speaks Out After Loss At WTT Contender Lagos
Paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran took issue with the medical time-out granted to Thibault Poret in the final set, as also the service fault the Indian was handed while leading 3-1 in the same set. He said the decisions adversely affected his rhythm and termed the incident "beyond imagination"
'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film
The Gujarat High Court who had recently ordered an interim stay on the release of Junaid Khan's debut film, 'Maharaj', has now lifted its temporary stay on the release. Aamir Khan's son's film, ‘Maharaj' is now currently streaming on Netflix. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra.