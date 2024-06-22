National

Defence, Counter-Terrorism, Border Management: PM Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Top Points

While mentioning that the two countries have together completed many important projects for public welfare, PM Modi at a joint press conference with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, said that Bangladesh is situated at the confluence of New Delhi's Neighbourhood First Policy, Act East Policy, Vision Sagar and Indo-Pacific Vision.

PTI
PM Narendra Modi with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina | Photo: PTI
info_icon

From furthering defense ties to cooperation in counter-terrorism and peaceful border management, PM Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday discussed several aspects of India-Bangladesh bilateral relationship in New Delhi.

Modi-Hasina bilateral talks: What all did they discuss

Modi-Hasina bilateral talks: What all did they discuss

"To further strengthen our defence ties, we had detailed discussions from defence production to modernisation of armed forces. We have decided to strengthen our cooperation over counter-terrorism, fundamentalism and peaceful management of the border. Our vision for the Indian Ocean Region is the same. We welcome Bangladesh's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. We will continue our cooperation at BIMSTEC and other regional and international forums," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a joint press conference.

"Trade in Indian rupees has started between the two countries. The world's longest river cruise on the Ganga river between India and Bangladesh has been successfully completed. The first cross-border friendship pipeline between India and Bangladesh has been completed. Export of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid has become the first example of sub-regional cooperation in the energy sector. Implementing such a big initiative in so many areas in just one year reflects the speed and scale of our relations," he said, as per ANI.

Moreover, PM Modi also announced the initiation of the e-medical visa facility for people coming from Bangladesh to India for medical treatment.

"We have taken the initiative to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur for the convenience of the people of the North West region of Bangladesh. I wish both the teams all the best for the Cricket World Cup match this evening...Bangladesh is India's largest development partner and we give utmost priority to our relations with Bangladesh", PM Modi added.

Further emphasizing on the focus on connectivity, commerce and collaboration, PM Narendra Modi said, "Both sides are ready to initiate talks on CEPA to take our economic ties to new heights...54 rivers connect India and Bangladesh – we have cooperated over flood management, early warning and drinking water projects. We have decided to initiate technical-level talks on the renewal of the 1996 Ganga Water Treaty. For the conservation and management of Teesta river in Bangladesh, a technical team will visit Bangladesh soon."

Drawing attention to the futuristic visions shared by both the countries, PM Modi said India and Bangladesh will soon engage in green partnership, digital partnership, blue economy and space.

