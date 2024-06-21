National

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Begins State Visit To India, To Meet PM Modi On June 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will hold wide-ranging talks on Saturday to give a new momentum to the bilateral ties.

Dr. S Jaishankar On X
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina On India Visit, To Meet PM Modi On June 22 Photo: Dr. S Jaishankar On X
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will hold wide-ranging talks on Saturday to give a new momentum to the bilateral ties.

Hours after Hasina began a two-day state visit to India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met her and discussed various bilateral issues.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. Her State visit to India underlines our close and abiding ties.

Appreciate her guidance on the further development of our special partnership," he said on X.

Bangladesh is a key partner and trusted neighbour of India and PM Hasina's visit will give a major boost to the "celebrated bilateral partnership", external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

It is the first incoming bilateral state visit by a foreign leader after the formation of the new government in India following the Lok Sabha elections.

The Bangladesh prime minister was received at the airport by Minister of State in the external affairs ministry Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Modi and Hasina are scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks on Saturday during which both sides are likely to firm up a raft of agreements providing for cooperation in several sectors.

Hasina was among seven top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and the Union council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

Apart from holding bilateral consultations with Modi, the visiting leader is scheduled to call-on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The talks between the two prime ministers are expected to focus on taking the bilateral ties to new heights, said a source.

The overall strategic ties between India and Bangladesh have been on an upswing in the last few years.

Bangladesh is an important partner for India under its "Neighbourhood First" policy and the cooperation extends to areas of security, trade, commerce, energy, connectivity, science and technology, defence and maritime affairs among others.

The achievements in the connectivity sector included the inauguration of the Maitri Setu bridge over river Feni in Tripura and the rollout of the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link.

Bangladesh is India's largest development partner with nearly one-fourth of New Delhi's commitment under the Line of Credit has been made to that country.

The neighbouring country is India's biggest trade partner in South Asia and India is the second biggest trade partner of Bangladesh in Asia.

India is Bangladesh's largest export destination in Asia, with approximately USD 2 billion of Bangladeshi exports recorded to India in 2022-23.

The two countries share 4096.7 km of border -- the longest land boundary that India shares with any of its neighbours.

There is active cooperation between various agencies of both countries to cooperate on police matters, anti-corruption activities and to combat illicit drug trafficking, fake currency, human trafficking, among others.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Begins State Visit To India, To Meet PM Modi On June 22
  2. Key Contests And Shifting Dynamics: UP Assembly By-Polls On The Horizon
  3. CSIR NET 2024 Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable, Logistic Issues', NTA To Announce New Dates
  4. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Father Of Accused Teen Granted Bail By Sessions Court
Entertainment News
  1. World Music Day: Revisiting Some Of The Classic Melodies From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films
  2. 'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film
  3. World Music Day: 8 Soulful Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist
  4. 5 Shows That Should Be On Your Watchlist If You Are A Fan Of Crime Thrillers
  5. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
Sports News
  1. ENG Vs SA, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024, Live Updates: Salt Departs After Early Blitz ;England Lose Opener
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malik Monk Returns To Sacramento Kings On 4-Year Contract - Report
  4. Today World Sports News Live: Ukraine Beat 2-1 Slovakia in Euro 2024; All Eyes On F1 Spanish Grand Prix Free Practise
  5. Lewis Hamilton's F1 Car 'Sabotage' Anonymous Mail: Toto Wolff Denies Allegations, Calls Police To Investigate
World News
  1. Armenia Joins List Of Countries That Recognise Palestine; Israel Summons Envoy For 'Stern Reprimand'
  2. Summer Solstice 2024: Your Guide To The Longest Day Of The Year
  3. Beat the Heat: Easy Ways To Stay Cool And Prevent Heat-related Illness
  4. How Are Zoo Animals Dealing With Heat Wave? Here’s What Zookeepers Do To Keep Animals Cool
  5. Hajj 2024: MEA Confirms Death of 98 Indians, Saudi Met Department Says 2025 To Be Last Hajj In Summer Season
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'