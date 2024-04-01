‘First Burn Wives' Indian Sarees’: Sheikh Hasina Attacks 'Boycott India' Campaigners

The Indian saree has taken centre stage in Bangladesh's political arena as opposition leaders try to fuel anti-Indian sentiments. After remaining silent for months as the issue heated, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lashed out at leaders of Bangladesh's largest opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and reversed the script on the 'Boycott India campaign'.
"My question is, how many Indian sarees do their wives have? And why are they not taking the sarees from their wives and setting them on fire? Please ask BNP leaders," Hasina remarked during a gathering of the ruling Awami League.
Hasina's remarks come amid a backdrop of accusations labelling her as "pro-India" by opponents who alleged Indian interference in Bangladesh's January elections, which saw her re-elected for a fourth consecutive term.
It was not just the Indian Sari that Sheikh Hasina referred to. She also added some "Indian spices" to the stew.
"I have one more question. We are importing 'garam masala', onion, garlic, ginger and many other items from India. Why don't they (BNP leaders) cook without Indian spices? They must cook and eat food made without these spices," said Sheikh Hasina on March 27.