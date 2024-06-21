Art & Entertainment

'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film

Justice Sangeeta K. Vishen, who had initially put the stay on the film's release on June 13, has watched 'Maharaj' and permitted OTT giant Netflix to stream it.

Instagram
Gujarat High Court lifts stay on Junaid Khan's 'Maharaj' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The Gujarat High Court who had recently ordered an interim stay on the release of Junaid Khan's debut film, 'Maharaj', has now lifted its temporary stay on the release. Aamir Khan's son's film, ‘Maharaj' is now currently streaming on Netflix. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra.

As per reports, Justice Sangeeta K. Vishen, who had initially put the stay on the film's release on June 13, has watched the film and permitted OTT giant Netflix to stream it. The movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagh in key roles.

For the unversed, earlier the stay order was passed on a plea which was filed on behalf of devotees of Lord Krishna and followers of the Pustimarg sect.

The court today noted that 'Maharaj' has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and it does not target the sect.

The court said, ''This court arrives at the prima facie conclusion that the film, Maharaj, is based on events that led to the filing of the libel case and is not targeted at hurting the sentiments of the Pushtimargi community. The film had been certified by the Central Board for Film Certification, an expert body after considering the relevant guidelines. The interim relief granted on June 13 has been vacated''.

The petitioners had earlier alleged that 'Maharaj' is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. They said that case, which was decided by English judges of the Supreme Court of Bombay, had severely ''blasphemous remarks'' about Hinduism, Lord Krishna and devotional songs and hymns, which could affect the public order and stir up violence against the Hindu religion and the sect.

An excerpt from the official description of 'Maharaj' read: “Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, was a pioneering advocate for women’s rights and social reform. A student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protégé of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, he wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of reform in society.''

