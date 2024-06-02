Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More

Hello, readers! This News Wrap brings you the top stories of the day. BJP won the majority in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections for the third time in a row.
In other news, China's unmanned spacecraft Chang'e-6 landed on the far side of the Moon on Sunday.
Outlook News Wrap, June 2
BJP Sees A Landslide Victory In Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, Wins 46 Out Of 60 Seats
The Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row with 46 seats in their kitty out of the 60-member assembly.
Sikkim Assembly Election Result 2024: Prem Singh Tamang-led SKM All Set For 2nd Term After Landslide Victory
The Election Commission of India has announced the results for the Sikkim Assembly Elections. As per the tally issued by the polling body, the incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party is all set to return for a second term after securing a landslide victory.
As per ECI, the Prem Singh Tamang-led party won a total of 31 seats. Victory of the incumbent party was already ion the books with the party crossing the majority mark shortly after the counting of votes began.
Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar Jail on Sunday at the end of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for Lok Sabha elections campaigning.
Kejriwal was released from jail on May 10 after the apex court granted him interim bail in a excise policy-linked money laundering case.
Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
Hyderabad is no longer the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Back in 2014 when the two state split, it had been stipulated in the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014 that Hyderabad will serve as the joint capital for a period not more than ten years.
Hence, as of June 2, 2024, Hyderabad will now be marked as the capital and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will now work towards announcing a new capital city for the state. This announcement for Hyderabad comes on the tenth anniversary of Telangana Formations Day.
China's Chang'e-6 Successfully Lands On Far Side Of Moon In 'Historic Moment'
China's unmanned spacecraft Chang'e-6 landed on the far side of the Moon on Sunday, a place which has remained unexplored on the lunar surface.
According to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), the Chang'e-6 touched down in the South Pole-Aitken Basin at 06:23 Beijing time (22:23 GMT Saturday). The mission, launched on May 3, is set to collect world's first rock and soil samples from the region.
Gaza Ceasefire Proposal Divides Israeli Government, Ministers Threaten To Quit
A proposed ceasefire in the Gaza war, presented by US President Joe Biden, has sparked debate within Israel's governing coalition. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir have threatened to quit the government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agrees to the proposal. They insist that Hamas must be destroyed before a deal can be made.
Norway Chess: R Praggnanandhaa Beats World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana, Enters Top 10 In Rankings
Following up his smashing victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen earlier in the week, India's 18-year-old Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa secured a gritty win against the second-ranked Fabiano Caruana of the United States on Saturday (local time). With that, Praggnanandhaa entered the top 10 of world rankings after the fifth round of Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger.
Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
The second pre-wedding festivities for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani had enough to talk about, from the guests to the performances. And now adding to the excitement, several inside videos of the event have surfaced online, and they are as opulent as they can get.