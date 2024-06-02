Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests

The second pre-wedding festivities for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani had enough to talk about, from the guests to the performances. And now adding to the excitement, several inside videos of the event have surfaced online, and they are as opulent as they can get.
In one of the videos, renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli and rapper Pitbull are seen performing for the guests in Italy. Clearly, with Andrea's powerful vocals, he mesmerised the audience while Pilbull got the party started.
In another video, actor Shah Rukh can be seen enjoying a performance during the Ambani cruise bash. His son Abram is clicked with him, and joining them is actor Ranbir Kapoor.
In another moment, Janhvi is seen sharing a cute moment with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, as she feeds him with a spoon from her plate.
In one video, Sidharth Malhotra is seen chilling with actor-wife Kiara Advani.
For those caught unaware, the Ambani family hosted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities on a luxury cruise, which travelled from Italy to France. There were around 800 guests on the luxury cruise liner, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and more.
Between May 28 and June 1, the guests enjoyed a series of parties and events aboard the luxury cruise as it took them on a journey from Italy to the south of France. Earlier this year, the Ambanis hosted a lavish three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat.