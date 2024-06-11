Outlook News Wrap June 11: Special Parliament Session, Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks, Malai VP's Death And More

Hello readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today, we are straightaway focusing on the latest TDP and JDU related developments as both are eyeing the speaker post. A special parliament session from June 24 will clear all the doubts.
In other developments, Malawi Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine others died in a tragic plane crash. Italy is all set to host the 50th G7 Summit from June 13 to 15 onwards. Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa aka Darshan has been arrested by Bengaluru police in connection with a murder case
TDP, JDU Eyeing LS Speaker Post? NDA Govt Likely To Take Call In Special Parl Session From June 24
The Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is yet to pick a Lok Sabha speaker, which might happen in a special eight-day Parliament session from June 24. A special 8-day session of Parliament is expected to commence on June 24, an indiatoday.in report cited sources, who added that the the election of the Lok Sabha speaker is likely to be held on June 26.
From Peace For Manipur To Who Is A 'True Sevak', RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Speech Goes Viral | Top Quotes
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's first speech after the 2024 general elections has gone viral. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief addressed a series of issues ranging from peace in Manipur to what makes a "true sevak". During his speech, the RSS Chief also added that the decorum of the polls was not maintained during the seven phase elections.
'Violence Never Acceptable:' Canada Responds To Posters Showing Assassination Of Former PM Indira Gandhi
Amid the tensions between India and Canada, fresh posters depicting the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi have surfaced on social media, sparking a row. In response to these posters, the Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron McKay has stated that the government is aware of the posters and has condemned them.
Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa aka Darshan has been arrested by Bengaluru police in connection with a murder case on Tuesday, June 11, as per reports. Darshan was reportedly picked up from his farmhouse in Mysore. Later, he was shifted to Bengaluru for further questioning. As per a report in Times of India, City police commissioner B Dayananda confirmed the detention of Darshan. He said, "The victim has been identified as S Renuka Swamy, 33, of Chitradurga. The body was recovered from the drain in Kamakshipalya, the western part of city''. The deceased who was married recently was an assistant in a medical shop at Chitadurga, as per the same report.
Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash
Malawia's President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday confirmed there had been no survivors when a plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others crashed into a forest.
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday, June 11, announced a 15-member Indian rifle and pistol shooting squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. (More Sports News). The women's pistol squad saw no surprises with two-time Olympian Manu Bhaker being the notable star attraction, as she will be seen in more than one individual event likely being the women's 10m air pistol and women's 25m pistol.
Italy Set To Host 50th G7 Summit On June 13; PM Modi, Saudi's MBS And More To Attend | Details
Italy is all set to host the 50th G7 Summit from June 13 to 15 onwards. With the G7 Summit 2024, Italy has now assumed the presidency of the group for the seventh time. Ahead of the summit, prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman have been invited.