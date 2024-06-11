Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List

India have earned 21 quotas in Shooting, a record, for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024

NRAI
The 15-member Rifle and Pistol Indian squad for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Photo: NRAI
info_icon

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday, June 11, announced a 15-member Indian rifle and pistol shooting squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. (More Sports News)

The women's pistol squad saw no surprises with two-time Olympian Manu Bhaker being the notable star attraction, as she will be seen in more than one individual event likely being the women's 10m air pistol and women's 25m pistol.

The squad features eight shooters in the rifle category and seven in the pistol. At the present moment of time, the players and the coaching staff are involved in a camp based in Volmerange-Les-Mines in France. The camp is basically focused for the shooters to get used to the climate and also involved in some practice.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Senior Vice President, NRAI, said, “The selection committee met and deliberated at length. After deliberating at length, we feel we have selected the best team on current form as per merit and sticking to the policy. We are confident that everything has been put in place for the team to deliver. Given our depth in Rifle and Pistol, some very good shooters are not part of the squad. However, they will have a chance to make a comeback. We wish the squad all the very best.”

He added, “May I also take this opportunity to, on behalf of the federation, thank the Government of India, the Ministry of Sports and the Sports of Authority of India, who have guided and supported us in every step of the preparations. We express our deepest gratitude.”

Indian hockey team's captain Harmanpreet Singh in action. - Photo: X/ @TheHockeyIndia
Indian Men's Hockey Team Aims To Fine-Tune Tactics Ahead Of Paris Olympics

BY PTI

India have earned 21 quotas in Shooting, a record, for the upcoming Paris 24 Olympic Games. Besides all 16 possible shots at a medal, in eight individual rifle and pistol events, India will also have a record five starts across the four individual shotgun events. In addition, India will also field five mixed teams, two each in rifle and pistol and one in shotgun.

The Shotgun team will also be announced soon after the on-going Lonato International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup. NRAI will also be looking to exchange the spare quota place which has freed up because of Manu making it to two events, appropriately as per ISSF rules.

The Indian Rifle and Pistol Team for Paris Olympics 2024:
 
Rifle
Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta (10m Air Rifle M)
Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita (10m Air Rifle W)
Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil (50m Rifle 3 Positions W)
Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale (50m Rifle 3 Positions M)
 
Pistol
Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema (10m Air Pistol M)
Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan (10m Air Pistol W)
Anish Bhanwal Vijayveer Sidhu (25m RFP M)
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh (25m Pistol W)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sule Inspects Rain-Hit Areas Of Pune, Slams Govt Over Neglect Of Infrastructure
  2. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Fire Breaks Out At Eatery In Kolkata's Park Street; NDA Allies Give Nod To Naidu To Become Andhra CM
  3. Indore Court Gives Death Sentence To 2 Men Accused Of Kidnapping & Killing Congress Leader's 7-Year-Old Son
  4. Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Visits Violence-Hit Balodabazar
  5. Bodies Of Four Killed In J-K Bus Terror Attack Arrive In Jaipur
Entertainment News
  1. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  2. Confirmed: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma’s ‘Mirzapur Season 3’ To Stream On Prime Video From July 5
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  5. BTS' Jin To Discharge From Military Duty On June 12, Agency Requests Fans To Not Visit The Base Camp
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On Canada In Do-Or-Die Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. T20 World Cup: Klaasen Criticises New York Pitch, 'It's Not Great Selling Product'
  4. Australia Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NAM Match
  5. SA Vs BAN, T20 WC: Markram & Co Beat Najmul Shanto’s Men In New York Classic - In Pics
World News
  1. Cicada Invasion In Illinois Isn't Over. Here's What Happens Next
  2. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  3. Ahead of Peace Summit In Switzerland, Germany Discusses Recovery For Ukraine
  4. Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions
  5. Climate Change-Fuelled Extreme Weather Events Cost At Least USD 41 Bn Globally Since COP28
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  2. Malawi Vice President Plane Missing: Search Operation Underway To Find Saulos Chilima, 9 Others
  3. Innings Defeat: Odisha Outcome Sealed Naveen Patnaik's Fate
  4. NDA Govt 3.0: What Are PM Modi's Ministries, Which Ministers Retained Portfolios | Top Takeaways
  5. SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Camp Unhappy Over Dead-Ball Rule - Here's Why
  6. Vijay Sethupathi Has THIS To Say On Actors Working With Younger Actresses On Screen
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Fire Breaks Out At Eatery In Kolkata's Park Street; NDA Allies Give Nod To Naidu To Become Andhra CM
  8. Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Mumbai For Rain, In Delhi For Heatwave; Bihar Govt Schools Closed