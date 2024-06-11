Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Senior Vice President, NRAI, said, “The selection committee met and deliberated at length. After deliberating at length, we feel we have selected the best team on current form as per merit and sticking to the policy. We are confident that everything has been put in place for the team to deliver. Given our depth in Rifle and Pistol, some very good shooters are not part of the squad. However, they will have a chance to make a comeback. We wish the squad all the very best.”