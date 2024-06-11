Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday, June 11, announced a 15-member Indian rifle and pistol shooting squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. (More Sports News)
The women's pistol squad saw no surprises with two-time Olympian Manu Bhaker being the notable star attraction, as she will be seen in more than one individual event likely being the women's 10m air pistol and women's 25m pistol.
The squad features eight shooters in the rifle category and seven in the pistol. At the present moment of time, the players and the coaching staff are involved in a camp based in Volmerange-Les-Mines in France. The camp is basically focused for the shooters to get used to the climate and also involved in some practice.
Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Senior Vice President, NRAI, said, “The selection committee met and deliberated at length. After deliberating at length, we feel we have selected the best team on current form as per merit and sticking to the policy. We are confident that everything has been put in place for the team to deliver. Given our depth in Rifle and Pistol, some very good shooters are not part of the squad. However, they will have a chance to make a comeback. We wish the squad all the very best.”
He added, “May I also take this opportunity to, on behalf of the federation, thank the Government of India, the Ministry of Sports and the Sports of Authority of India, who have guided and supported us in every step of the preparations. We express our deepest gratitude.”
India have earned 21 quotas in Shooting, a record, for the upcoming Paris 24 Olympic Games. Besides all 16 possible shots at a medal, in eight individual rifle and pistol events, India will also have a record five starts across the four individual shotgun events. In addition, India will also field five mixed teams, two each in rifle and pistol and one in shotgun.
The Shotgun team will also be announced soon after the on-going Lonato International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup. NRAI will also be looking to exchange the spare quota place which has freed up because of Manu making it to two events, appropriately as per ISSF rules.
Rifle
Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta (10m Air Rifle M)
Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita (10m Air Rifle W)
Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil (50m Rifle 3 Positions W)
Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale (50m Rifle 3 Positions M)
Pistol
Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema (10m Air Pistol M)
Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan (10m Air Pistol W)
Anish Bhanwal Vijayveer Sidhu (25m RFP M)
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh (25m Pistol W)