Outlook Explains | What Does Tamil Nadu's Delhi Envoy Actually Do and Why is The Post So Powerful

The appointment of Venkata Narayana, Chairman of the KVN Group and producer of actor Vijay's unreleased film Jana Nayagan, as Tamil Nadu's Special Representative in New Delhi has sparked a conflict of interest debate, as per an Indian Express report. It has also cast a spotlight on one of India's least understood political appointments, a Cabinet-rank post that acts as Tamil Nadu's bridge to the Union government and the power corridors of New Delhi.