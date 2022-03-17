Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Operation Ganga: 15-20 Indians Want To Leave Ukraine, Being Provided All help

There are 15-20 Indians in war-hit Ukraine who want to leave and are being provided all help, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, asserting that Operation Ganga is still on.

Operation Ganga: 15-20 Indians Want To Leave Ukraine, Being Provided All help
Indians evacuated from Ukraine PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 8:28 pm

There are 15-20 Indians in war-hit Ukraine who want to leave and are being provided all help, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, asserting that "Operation Ganga" is still on.

At a media briefing here, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it is a war situation but "we will keep doing what we can to evacuate those who want to come".

Related stories

Bank Of England Raises Rates As Ukraine War Boosts Inflation

War In Ukraine Will Take Global Economic Toll, Group Warns

"Till about three days ago, there were about 50 Indians who were there. Our assessment is that there are 15-20 people who want to leave that country, the others who are there do not want to leave right now. We are providing as much help as possible to them," Bagchi said.

Noting that over 22,500 Indians have been brought back from the east European country, he said there are people in isolated pockets and "this is an evolving situation".

"We are in contact with all the Indians who are there," he added.

The Indian embassy is providing as much help as possible to them, Bagchi said.

Asked about the three Indians stranded in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, he said the focus is to evacuate them and any route could be taken.

"Many people have said 'Operation Ganga' has come to an end. It is not so. Those who want to be evacuated, we are helping them through our embassy operating from Warsaw (in Poland)," the MEA spokesperson said.

Tags

National Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) Indians Stranded In Ukraine Indian Citizens Russia-Ukraine Tensions Russia-Ukraine Invasion Russian Troops Russian Military Russia-Ukraine Crisis Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine Russia India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Harkirat Kaur Kukreja And Harjinder Singh Kukreja Partner With Visitbritain To Promote Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Harkirat Kaur Kukreja And Harjinder Singh Kukreja Partner With Visitbritain To Promote Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘If Kashmir Files Is Made, There Should Also Be Film Lakhimpur Files'

Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘If Kashmir Files Is Made, There Should Also Be Film Lakhimpur Files'