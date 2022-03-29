Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Only Law Enforcement Agencies Authorised To Tap Phones, Intercept Messages: Govt

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said this in response to a question on whether national or international agencies are authorised to monitor and decrypt any digital information, including Whatsapp conversations.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 3:20 pm

The government on Tuesday said only authorised law enforcement agencies in the country are empowered to tap telephones or intercept and  monitor any electronically transmitted information.

"Only authorised law enforcement agencies in the country, are empowered to intercept, monitor or decrypt or cause to be intercepted or monitored or decrypted, any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource as per legal provisions of section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000," he said replying to a written question. 

The minister said safeguards and review mechanism for telephone tapping have also been prescribed in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Interception, Monitoring and Decryption of Information) Rules, 2009, and the Standard Operating Procedure issued for the purpose.(With PTI inputs)
 

