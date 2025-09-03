Only 3 Granted Citizenship Under CAA In Assam: Himanta Biswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday revealed that only three individuals have been granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state, from a total of 12 applications received so far.
Speaking at an official event,as cited by PTI, Sarma emphasised that the negligible number of applicants disproves apprehensions of a large-scale influx of foreigners through the CAA. “In Assam, a mere three people have obtained citizenship under the CAA up to now,” he said, without disclosing their countries of origin.
According to The Hindu, the Chief Minister clarified that nine applications are still pending review. He added that earlier speculation about 20–25 lakh people receiving citizenship in Assam was unfounded. “Now, you can judge whether it makes sense to discuss the CAA further, given that we have only received 12 applications,” Sarma remarked.
In August 2024, Dulon Das, a 50-year-old, became the first individual in Assam to be granted citizenship under the Act.
According to PTI, The Assam government directed its border police not to refer cases of non-Muslim illegal immigrants who entered before 2015 to Foreigners Tribunals (FTs), urging them instead to apply for citizenship through the CAA.
Last month, the state government further instructed districts to withdraw ongoing FT cases against suspected non-Muslim illegal migrants who entered before 2015, in line with the Act’s implementation.