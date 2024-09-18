One Nation, One Election Gets Cabinet Clearance

The Union Cabinet of India has approved the "One Nation, One Election" proposal presented by the committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind.
The proposal, which was given the green light on Wednesday, is expected to be tabled in the Parliament during the upcoming Winter session.
Despite the BJP's reduced strength in the Lok Saba, NDA partners have also announced support for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.
The Ram Nath Kovind-led panel placed its 'One Nation, One Election' report before the cabinet in March before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
In this report, the Kovind panel recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.
The panel also called for setting up an "implementation group" to look into the execution of the recommendations made by the committee.
Along with this, the Kovind panel called for the preparation of a common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India, in coordination with state election authorities.