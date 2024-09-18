National

One Nation, One Election Gets Cabinet Clearance

The Ram Nath Kovind-led panel placed its 'One Nation, One Election' report before the cabinet in March before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

One nation one election
Ram Nath Kovind Panel Places One Nation, One Election Report Before Cabinet: Sources | Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

The Union Cabinet of India has approved the "One Nation, One Election" proposal presented by the committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

The proposal, which was given the green light on Wednesday, is expected to be tabled in the Parliament during the upcoming Winter session.

The report by the Kovind panel suggests that simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assemblies can be held in the first step, followed by local body polls within 100 days in the second step - GettyImages
One Nation, One Election: Key Suggestions Of Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel's Report

BY Nayanika Sengupta

Ahead of the Cabinet's approval, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the proposal for simultaneous polls will be implemented during the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA alliance.

Despite the BJP's reduced strength in the Lok Saba, NDA partners have also announced support for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.

'One nation, one election' or simultaneous polls is a key promise made by the BJP in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. - PTI/File
'One Nation, One Election' Back In Limelight With Reports Of 2029 Implementation

BY Outlook Web Desk

In this report, the Kovind panel recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

The panel also called for setting up an "implementation group" to look into the execution of the recommendations made by the committee.

Along with this, the Kovind panel called for the preparation of a common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India, in coordination with state election authorities.

