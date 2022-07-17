One-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, as 41 more people recuperated from the disease and 34 tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said on Sunday.

The fresh infections raised the Covid-19 tally in the northeastern state to 64,910, while 64,380 people have so far recovered from the disease, he said.

The toll remained at 296 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which remained coronavirus free for the last couple of months, had been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases since July 1, much like some other states of the country, the SSO said.

Among the new cases, 10 each were reported from the Capital Complex Region and Lohit district, followed by three each from Namsai and East Siang, two from Lower Subansiri, and one each from Papum Pare, Changlang, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, and West Kameng.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 234 active cases, the official said.

The recovery rate stands at 99.18 percent, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 57, followed by Lohit (48), Namsai (36), Leparada (20), West Kameng (18), and Lower Dibang Valley (14).

Altogether 12,78,391 samples have been tested for the coronavirus infection in the state, including 193 on Saturday, Jampa said.

Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to 17,69,591 people, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr. Dimong Padung said.