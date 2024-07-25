‘When Speaker Speaks, He Speaks Right’: Om Birla Vs TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee In Lok Sabha

A heated exchange erupted in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday between Speaker Om Birla and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee during a discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25.
Banerjee claimed that the three farm laws, which were later repealed by the Centre, were not discussed. However, Speaker Birla insisted that the House had discussed the issue for five-and-a-half hours.
Banerjee, who represents West Bengal's Diamond Harbour constituency, said three farm laws were passed without consulting with farmers, their organisations and Opposition parties.
However, Speaker Om Birla intervened and said, “To set the record straight. This House discussed the issue for five-and-a-half hours.”
The TMC leader continued with his statement that no discussion had taken place.
“When the Speaker speaks, he speaks right. You need to correct yourself,” Birla said.
Even after the Speaker's response, the TMC general secretary maintained his stance.
“I do not speak incorrectly," Birla said in comeback.
The Trinamool Congress leader also said that Budget 2024 lacked a clear vision and alleged it was designed to appease BJP's coalition partners.
"The budget has no vision and agenda. There is no relief to the common people and the budget has neglected 140 crore people of the country," he said in a hard-hitting speech amid repeated disruption by a few BJP members from West Bengal.
“This budget appears to be prepared by two individuals to maintain goodwill with another two,” he said.
The Trinamool MP was referring to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, whose backing ensured the BJP had the required number of seats to form the government.
He said coalition means cooperation, collaboration, cohesion but the budget shows coalition is appeasement and compensation.
Banerjee said the Modi government is on borrowed time and the government will fall soon. "Wait for sometime, masuam bigadne wala hai (weather is going to change) Have a little patience and fasten your seatbelt," he said.