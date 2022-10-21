Old Pension Scheme To Be Restored In Punjab; Will Do It In Gujarat And Himachal Pradesh Too If Voted To Power: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday congratulated government employees in Punjab after the state cabinet gave its nod to the restoration of the old pension scheme and promised that the AAP would do so in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, if it is voted to power in the upcoming polls.

The old pension scheme should be restored and implemented all over the country, he said, terming the new pension scheme “unfair”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor's promise to the state government employees of the poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced his government's decision to restore old pension scheme.

"We had promised that we would implement the old pension scheme in Punjab. Today Bhagwant Mann fulfilled the promise. Congratulations to all the employees of Punjab,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The old pension scheme should be restored and implemented all over the country, he said. "If the people of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat give (us) a chance, we will implement OPS (old pension scheme) there too,” Kejriwal added.

The assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are slated for later this year.

(With PTI Inputs)