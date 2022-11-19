Odisha Withdraws All Covid-19 Restrictions

With a significant reduction in cases, the Odisha government on Saturday announced the withdrawal of all COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory wearing of masks in public places and prohibition on large gatherings, officials said.

The Health and Family Welfare Department issued a notification to this effect.

"In view of the substantial decline of COVID-19 cases in the state over the past several months, the government after careful consideration is pleased to repeal 'The Odisha COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' as amended from time to time; with immediate effect," it said.

However, the government advised people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour voluntarily, as and when needed.

A total of 13,36,382 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, and 9,204 people have died due to it, while 53 others succumbed to comorbidities, a health official said.

As many as 13,27,039 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

-With PTI Input