Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Speaker SN Patro Resigns

Patnaik, who is all set to give a new look to his government before the 2024 elections to the Lok Sabha and assembly, had asked the ministers to resign.

Odisha Speaker SN Patro Resigns
20 ministers of Odisha submitted their resignation letters as per the direction of CM Naveen Patnaik.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 12:59 pm

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro has resigned from the post as members of a new cabinet of the Naveen Patnaik led-government are scheduled to take oath on Sunday, an official said.  

All 20 ministers of the state government had on Saturday submitted their resignation letters as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Patro submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker R K Singh on Saturday citing no reason for his action.

Related stories

Odisha Government To Operate MCL's Medical College In Talcher

Patro's son Biplab said, "My father is suffering from serious renal ailments and an infection in his left eye. He has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital." His son also said Patro has resigned from the speaker post and declined to take any assignment of the government as he will go for surgery.

Sources in the ruling BJD said B K Arukha, who had resigned as minister is likely to be the next speaker of the assembly. Patnaik, who is all set to give a new look to his government before the 2024 elections to the Lok Sabha and assembly, had asked the ministers to resign. This is for the first time in the political history of Odisha that all ministers were directed to quit.

More than six of the 20 ministers who resigned are likely to be dropped from the new council of ministers, the sources said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Odisha Speaker SN Patro Resigns 2024 Elections Lok Sabha And Assembly Council Of Ministers Political History Serious Renal Ailments
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work