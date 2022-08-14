Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Odisha Reports 488 New Covid-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Odisha now has 3,786 active cases, and 667 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,09,677.

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 8:44 pm

At least 488 more people, including 144 children, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Sunday, taking the tally to 13,22,671, a health department bulletin said.

The state had logged 403 infections on Saturday.

The toll rose to 9,155 as a 24-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Rayagada, it said.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 3,786 active cases, and 667 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,09,677.

The daily positivity rate was at 2.68 per cent as new cases were detected from 18,177 sample tests, the bulletin added.

-With PTI Input

