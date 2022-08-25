Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Odisha Reports 355 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

The state now has 2,148 active cases, while 403 more people have recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,14,752.

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 5:47 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,26,121 on Thursday as 355 more people, including 80 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The toll rose to 9,168 as a 65-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Sundargarh. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 296 infections and two fatalities on Wednesday. The state now has 2,148 active cases, while 403 more people have recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,14,752.

The daily positivity rate was at 2.14 per cent as 16,619 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

