Odisha Logs 49 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 13,34,642 on Thursday as 49 more people, including six children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said. The state had recorded 68 infections on Wednesday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,198, it said. Odisha now has 821 active cases, while 13,24,570 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 171 in the last 24 hours.

It tested 6,336 samples for coronavirus since Wednesday at a daily positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, the bulletin added.

(With PTI inputs)