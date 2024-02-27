Odisha Govt To Conduct Tiger Census Every Year

The Odisha government has decided to conduct an annual estimation of tigers in the state to keep a tab on the tiger population and prepare its strategy accordingly, a senior forest department officer said on Tuesday.

Odisha now has 30 tigers and eight cubs, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Monday following the conclusion of a survey held between October 15, 2023 and February 10, 2024, by the state in its 47 forest divisions. The tiger population of the state was 20 in 2022.

“The survey report shows that tiger population rose in Odisha. The state government has already asked the forest department and the wildlife wing to conduct a yearly census and to keep a tab on the tiger population so that we can manage our strategies,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife), Susanta Nanda, told reporters. The next census report will be released next year, he said.

The forest department is going to procure more trap cameras to monitor movements of tigers at the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).