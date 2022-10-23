Nurse Tied, Brutally Gang-Raped In Chattisgarh, Three Suspects Including One Minor Nabbed

A nurse working at a health centre in Chattisgrah was allegedly tied, gagged, and brutally gang-raped by four men, including one minor, NDTV reported on Sunday.

Three of the four suspects, including the 17-year-old boy, have been arrested by the police.

The incident was reported from Chhipchhipi village in Mahendragarh district on Friday. In a comment to NDTV, senior police officer Nimesh Baraiya said the accused spotted the victim working alone at the health centre around 3 pm. They allegedly entered the room, tied her, gagged her, and then took turns to rape her.

Additionally, the nurse has alleged that the men recorded her and threatened to kill her if she approached the police. The nurse later informed her parents and proceeded to register a complaint.

"The woman has registered a complaint. Three of the accused have been arrested," Baraiya told NDTV.

Incident drew sharp condemnation

After the incident came to light, the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party’s members staged a demonstration against the Bhupesh Bhagel-led Chhattisgarh government.

A group of health workers has also raised concerns about their deployment in remote areas and has urged the Chhattisgarh government to provide them with security.

"We want protection. If strict action is not taken against the accused, we will not work," said Pratima Singh, Chief Health Officer at a health centre in the district.

BJP doing politics: Congress

When asked about the BJP’s protest, Manendragarh's Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal stated, "The BJP is doing politics. Strict action has already been taken against the accused."