NTPC Project In Bihar Affected Due To Sanctions On Russia

Construction of state-run NTPC's Barh Thermal Power Project in Bihar that has involvement of Russian entities has been affected due to various sanctions against Russia, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

"In so far as Ministry of Power is concerned, NTPC’s Barh Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-I (3X660 MW), which is presently under construction, has involvement of Russian entities," Power Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

About the impact in terms of various sanctions on this project along with project cost, expenditure incurred and anticipated date of commissioning, the minister told the House that there is difficulty in payments and renewal of bank guarantees due to exclusion of Russian Banks from SWIFT international payments system.

The minister stated that supplies of balance equipment/material from Russian entities may get affected. The visit of engineers/technical advisors from Russia for project commissioning activities may get affected, he added.

The approved cost of the project is Rs 21,312 crore and total expenditure incurred till February 2022 is Rs 19,738 crore.

The minister told the House that the anticipated commissioning date of the project is in the second quarter of 2023-24.