November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More

Hello, readers! Welcome to today’s news wrap, where we bring you the top stories of the day. The government will soon be formed in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, where the results of the assembly elections were declared yesterday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti secured a landslide victory in Maharashtra, while the JMM-led INDIA bloc defeated the BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, three people were killed during clashes between protesters and security personnel in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the top stories for November 24:
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
Following an impressive win in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren has staked a claim to form the new government in strength.
In a show of strength, leaders of the INDIA alliance, comprising the JMM, the Congress, the RJD and the Left, reached the Raj Bhawan in Ranchi where the incumbent chief minister, Soren, tendered his resignation to assume the office once again.
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Bagged 4 Muslim-Majority Seats, Fared Well In Urban Seats
A deep dive into Mahayuti's massive win at Maharashtra Assembly election results on Saturday revealed that the BJP-led alliance received a mixed response from the 11 Muslim-dominated constituencies but fared well among the both semi-urban and urban voters in the state.
Three Killed In Clashes Over Sambhal Mosque Survey—What’s The Dispute?
Three people were killed during clashes between protesters and security personnel in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. The violence erupted as protesters opposed a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque. The mob attempted to torch vehicles and pelted stones at the police, who responded with tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd.
The unrest began in the morning when a large group gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid, chanting slogans as the survey team initiated their work.
West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
The fresh Israeli airstrikes in Beirut on Saturday were hit without warning and have killed at least 20 people. Meanwhile in Gaza, over 80 people have been killed in the last three days and dozens have been trapped under rubble. The escalation came after US envoy Amos Hochstein went to the troubled region to close the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the death toll from the 13-month-long war has surpassed 44,000 this week.
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Registers His Seventh Test Hundred In Australia, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar
India's batting maestro Virat Kohli notched up his 30th Test century as the 36-year-old broke many records during day 3 of the 1st IND vs AUS Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday, November 24.
Kohli's 81st international century marked his seventh ton Down Under, taking him past the great Sachin Tendulkar's feat of centuries in Australia.