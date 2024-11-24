IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Registers His Seventh Test Hundred In Australia, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

India's batting maestro Virat Kohli notched up his 30th Test century as the 36-year-old broke many records during day 3 of the 1st IND vs AUS Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday, November 24. (Day 3 Blog| Streaming | Full Coverage)
Kohli's 81st international century marked his seventh ton Down Under, taking him past the great Sachin Tendulkar's feat of centuries in Australia.
Most BGT hundreds
9 - Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli*
8 - Steve Smith, Ricky Ponting
7 - Michael Clarke
Kohli came into the crease when India were 275/2. The experienced batter put in the grit and resilience to grind out the Aussie bowlers. Kohli's last Test ton had come in July 2023 against the West Indies. His century knock featured eight fours and two sixes.
As Kohli brought up his ton, Jasprit Bumrah called off the batters as India declared their second innings for 487 for six, setting Australia a victory target of 534 on day 3 of the opening Test.
Prior to this Test, questions were being asked of Kohli and Rohit Sharma and their respective futures in Test cricket. Kohli was under the scanner after a disastrous year with the bat.
The 36-year-old's knock also saw him register his individual score in red-ball cricket in 2024. He also equalled Steve Waugh and Shivnarine Chanderpaul's feat of 30 centuries.