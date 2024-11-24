Cricket

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Registers His Seventh Test Hundred In Australia, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli brought up his his 30th Test ton, that also saw him surpass Sachin Tendulkar's hundred tally in Australia with his seventh century in 27 innings during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Virat-Kohli-Australia-Vs-India-First-Test-AP-Photo
IND vs AUS 1st Test: Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his century in Australia. Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
info_icon

India's batting maestro Virat Kohli notched up his 30th Test century as the 36-year-old broke many records during day 3 of the 1st IND vs AUS Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday, November 24. (Day 3 BlogStreaming | Full Coverage)

Kohli's 81st international century marked his seventh ton Down Under, taking him past the great Sachin Tendulkar's feat of centuries in Australia.

Most BGT hundreds

  • 9 - Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli*

  • 8 - Steve Smith, Ricky Ponting

  • 7 - Michael Clarke

Kohli came into the crease when India were 275/2. The experienced batter put in the grit and resilience to grind out the Aussie bowlers. Kohli's last Test ton had come in July 2023 against the West Indies. His century knock featured eight fours and two sixes.

As Kohli brought up his ton, Jasprit Bumrah called off the batters as India declared their second innings for 487 for six, setting Australia a victory target of 534 on day 3 of the opening Test.

Prior to this Test, questions were being asked of Kohli and Rohit Sharma and their respective futures in Test cricket. Kohli was under the scanner after a disastrous year with the bat.

The 36-year-old's knock also saw him register his individual score in red-ball cricket in 2024. He also equalled Steve Waugh and Shivnarine Chanderpaul's feat of 30 centuries.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Bumrah, Siraj Shatter Australian Top-Order; India Need Seven More Wickets To Win
  2. IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates, Day 1: Arshdeep SOLD To PBKS At INR 18 Crores; GT Snap Kagiso Rabada At INR 10.75 Crores
  3. ZIM Vs PAK, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Zimbabwe In Deep Trouble As Pakistan Keep Up The Pressure In Bulawayo
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Indian Batter Virat Kohli's Six Hits Steward At Perth - Watch
  5. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  3. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  4. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  5. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. From Severe To Very Poor, Delhi’s Air Quality Improves Slightly
  2. Maharashtra: Mahayuti Bagged 4 Muslim-Majority Seats, Faired Well In Urban Seats | Deep Dive
  3. All-Party Meet: Govt Appeals To All Parties To Ensure Smooth Functioning Of Parliament
  4. Two More Infants Die, Toll In Jhansi Medical College Fire Rises To 17
  5. Mahayuti Sweeps Western Maharashtra Sugar Belt; Big Setback For MVA
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
  2. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  3. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  4. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  5. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign