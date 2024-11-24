Maharashtra: Mahayuti Bagged 4 Muslim-Majority Seats, Faired Well In Urban Seats | Deep Dive

A deep dive into Mahayuti's massive win at Maharashtra Assembly election results on Saturday revealed that the BJP-led alliance received a mixed response from the 11 Muslim-dominated constituencies but faired well among the both semi-urban and urban voters in the state.
Maharashtra Assembly Results
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Saturday retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats, as the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi’s dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats.
The Election Commission announced that the BJP has won 132 seats, the Shiv Sena won 57, while the NCP got 41 seats.
In the MVA, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates won 10 seats, Congress won 16, while Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) won 20 seats.
The Congress retained the Nanded Lok Sabha seat, with its candidate Ravindra Chavan defeating BJP’s Santukrao Hambarde by 1457 votes.
Mahayuti And MVA's Performance In Muslim Dominated Seats
Among the 11 Muslim majority seats in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi won six seats while the Mahayuti bagged four. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM), which is not aligned with either of the coalitions, won its lone seat in Maharahstra, the Malegaon Central constituency with their candidate Mufti Mohammed Khalique. This seat has more than 78 per cent Muslim voters.
MVA Wins
Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat with 53 per cent Muslim voters - Abu Asim Azmi of the Samajwadi Party (SP) won this seat by a margin of 12,753 votes against his nearest rival, Ateeque Ahmad Khan of the AIMIM and Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Nawab Malik and Shiv Sena candidate Suresh Patil.
Bhiwandi East seat with 51 per cent Muslim voters - SP's Rais Kasam Shaikh won this seat by a margin of 52,015 votes against his nearest rival, Santosh Shetty of the Shiv Sena.
Mumba Devi seat with more than 50 per cent Muslim voters - Congress's Amin Patel defeated Shaina NC by a margin of 34,844 votes.
Mumbra-Kalwa seat with 43.7 per cent Muslim voters - NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad won by a margin of more than 96,228 votes against the Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Najeeb Mulla.
Akola West seat with 41 per cent Muslim voters - Congress leader Sajid Pathan won this seat by a close margin of 1,283 votes against Vijay Agarwal of the BJP.
Byculla seat with 41 per cent Muslim voters - Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Manoj Jamsutkar defeated Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav by a margin of 31,361 votes.
Mahayuti Wins
Bhiwandi West seat with 49 per cent Muslim voters - BJP's Mahesh Choughule won this seat by a margin of 31,293 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Azmi Riyaj Muqeemuddin of the SP and AIMIM candidate Waris Pathan.
Amravati seat with 46 per cent Muslim voters - NCP's Sulbha Khodke defeated Congress's Sunil Deshmukh by more than 5,413 votes
Aurangabad Central seat with 38 per cent Muslim voters - Shiv Sena's Pradeep Jaiswal defeated Naseruddin Siddiqui of the AIMIM by a margin of more than 8,119 votes.
Aurangabad West seat with 37 per cent Muslim voters - Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Raju Shinde by a margin of 19,599 votes.
Mahayuti Performance In Several Regions Of Maharahstra
The assembly poll results from Maharashtra's rural and semi-rural agrarian regions revealed a significant shift in voter sentiment marking that the Mahayuti coalition has been able to tackle the farmer anger that had emerged during the Lok Sabha elections. According to data provided in a report by The Hindu, Mahayuti gained more than 8 per cent vote share in the rural nd semi rural regions of the state. While the opposition MVA saw a 7-9 per cent decline in the vote share.
The Mahayuti performed particularly well in semi-urban constituencies, securing 51.9 per cent of the vote compared to 32.4 per cent for the MVA, showcasing their strong regional support.
Meanwhile, the MVA experienced a notable 11.1-point decline in urban areas, which played a pivotal role in Mahayuti's gain of 32 seats.
The shift in urban and semi-urban regions of the state became a significant factor for Mahayuti's massive sweep.