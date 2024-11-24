Maharashtra: Mahayuti Bagged 4 Muslim-Majority Seats, Faired Well In Urban Seats | Deep Dive

Mahayuti Performance In Several Regions Of Maharahstra

The assembly poll results from Maharashtra's rural and semi-rural agrarian regions revealed a significant shift in voter sentiment marking that the Mahayuti coalition has been able to tackle the farmer anger that had emerged during the Lok Sabha elections. According to data provided in a report by The Hindu, Mahayuti gained more than 8 per cent vote share in the rural nd semi rural regions of the state. While the opposition MVA saw a 7-9 per cent decline in the vote share.